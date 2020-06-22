Idaho man is jailed on a murder charge after infant dies at hospital

Police arrested a Boise man over the weekend who is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of an infant, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Thomas Rowley, 22, is being held at the Ada County jail on charges of first-degree murder and injury to a child, both felonies.

Boise police officers were dispatched to a local hospital on Saturday after hearing reports that a man was suspected of “causing fatal injuries to an infant in his care,” according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

The suspect responsible for the child’s death — who police believe to be Rowley — was taken into custody and booked into the jail on the injury to a child charge on Sunday.

However, the child died later that day, and Rowley was then charged with murder.

As of Monday morning, Rowley remains in the custody of the Ada County jail. If convicted of first-degree murder, Rowley could face the death penalty or life in prison.