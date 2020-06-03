IFPD holding impromptu event to listen, answer communities’ thoughts, questions

IDAHO FALLS — As riots continue in cities across the nation, the Idaho Falls Police Department wants the community to know they are here to help and listen to them.

The department is hosting an impromptu event Wednesday evening. Their hope is to talk to the community and exchange ideas between community members and officers.

“The goal is to bring understanding and construct a conversation,” Chief Bryce Johnson told EastIdahoNews.com. “(This is) a chance for people to say what they want to say, express their feelings, whether that’s good or bad, positive or negative.”

Along with the opportunity to visit with officers, Johnson said there will be a place for people to write messages on sticky notes and place them on a board. Their plan is to share those messages with the community through social media following the event.

There is also a link to submit messages virtually for those who can’t or don’t want to participate in person. That can be found by clicking here.

“Some people don’t feel comfortable engaging in a conversation, but there’s still an outlet for folks to leave a message,” Johnson said. “We intend to share as much of the conversation as we can with people that couldn’t attend.”

Johnson said depending on how many people show up, they will make sure there are enough officers available to speak with community members. Johnson said they’ve reached out to other groups and invited them as well.

Idaho Falls Police Department’s inviation to the community. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Johnson said although the protests that have occurred in Idaho Falls have all been very respectful, he has several family members of police officers that are terrified right now. He said they’re worried to send their loved ones out into the world as they see people attacking police.

“We will hopefully have a couple of feelings on that regard, (such as) here’s how these people are feeling and what’s going on in their lives also, so it can be more of a conversation,” Johnson said. “We hope to find understanding. We hope to find common ground in a way for people to come together and have some positive impact and positive change.”

The department will be grilling hot dogs. But in an effort to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, they ask that attendees maintain social distancing and limit attendance to less than 50 people at a time throughout the three hour time period.

They will be providing hand sanitizer and other sanitization throughout.

“We’re really grateful to be in Idaho Falls. We’ve had so much support as an agency over the last couple of months. The community is wonderful,” Johnson said. “We would like to try to give back a little bit and help people feel good about the relationship the community has with the police department.”

The event will take place June 3rd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Green Belt/Riverwalk across from the Bonneville County Courthouse/Law Enforcement Building.