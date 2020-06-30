It’s official. Chukars baseball won’t happen in 2020.

IDAHO FALLS — Fans holding onto the slim hope for a 2020 Chukars baseball season will be disappointed.

Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that baseball for this season has been officially canceled due to COVID-19. MiLB was established in 1901, and this marks the first time a MiLB season has been canceled, according to a Chukars news release.

“While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to provide our community the Minor League Baseball experience in 2020 that they have come to expect here at Melaleuca Field, for the safety of our fans, players and staff, we understand why this decision had to be made,” Kevin Greene, Chukars’ president and general manager, said in a news release. “We would like to graciously thank our corporate partners, season ticket members, fans and community for your continued and unwavering support during this period.”

The Idaho Falls Bandits — the AA American Legion team for the city of Idaho Falls — will continue to play its season at Melaleuca Field.

