Jefferson County Independence Day celebration is still happening

RIGBY – Although many Independence Day celebrations have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities in Jefferson County are still moving forward.

Mickey Eames, the county’s Parks & Rec. director, says the celebration will be happening Saturday, June 27.

The annual celebration typically happens the week before the Fourth of July so that it doesn’t compete with other celebrations happening in eastern Idaho. Organizers are proceeding with that tradition, even though other events are not happening.

The celebration is happening at Jefferson County Lake (also known as Rigby Lake) and is sponsored by Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet. The day will begin at 9 a.m. Food vendors will be available throughout the day, along with boat and kayak rentals. Eames is also hoping to have 3-on-3 basketball tournaments and volleyball tournaments for people to participate in.

“I’m still working on that, so I can’t promise anything,” Eames tells EastIdahoNews.com.

RELATED | Construction project underway at Jefferson County Lake

The lake is nearly full and was stocked with fish on June 2.

Parker Larsen, a student at Rigby High School and a member of the local singing group S.O.S. (Singers On Stage), will sing the National Anthem. A fireworks show will immediately follow.

Sandhill Media is also sponsoring the event. The soundtrack for the fireworks can be heard on Arrow 107.1 FM.

There is a parking limit at the lake due to safety concerns, so Eames is encouraging attendees to arrive early.

“If you want to get back in, don’t leave,” Eames says. “Once they close the gate, you won’t be able to drive back in.”

Jefferson County Lake opened for the season May 1 with some restrictions in place because of the coronavirus outbreak. Eames is asking those who attend to follow some basic guidelines.

“If you’re sick, stay home,” she says. “The playground is open but you need to remember it is at ‘your own risk.'”

All the campsites are currently booked that day, but there are still tickets available for anyone who wants to spend the day there.

“If you’re planning on coming, just come and enjoy yourself. The weather is supposed to be good. It’s a great day to celebrate our independence,” Eames says.

The cost for the Jefferson County celebration is $5 per car for a day-use parking pass or $5 per group if you walk in. Passes are available at the gate or online. Call Jefferson County Lake at (208) 612-6000 to learn more.

RELATED | Rexburg planning to celebrate 4th of July with rodeo, parade and fireworks

Rexburg is also planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with a rodeo, parade and fireworks. Celebrations in Menan, Idaho Falls and Pocatello have been canceled.

RELATED | Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, Riverfest canceled due to COVID-19