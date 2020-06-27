Local couple arrested on drug charges after officers find child unattended

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On June 22, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were called to

Fox Hollow Elementary School for a report that a 2-year-old had been found alone in the playground. The caller reported that a small child had been playing on the playground for over an hour unattended. The caller remained in the area watching the child for a time assuming parents would arrive shortly. The caller also attempted to find the child’s parents, knocking on several doors in the area, but was unsuccessful and ultimately called Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch.

Idaho Falls Police Officers responded. While the child was unable to clearly communicate because of his young age, he climbed in a battery-operated toy car and began driving it in the direction of a residence. Officers followed the child after he indicated to them that he was going home.

Officers knocked on the front door of the residence that the child led them too, but no one answered the door. There were several indicators on the property that indicated this was the child’s home. The child led officers to the backyard where officers found a sliding door open. There was also a child’s swimming pool filled with enough water to create a drowning hazard for the unattended child.

Officers became concerned that the child’s parents may be injured or deceased and entered the residence. Officers announced themselves several times but received no response. As officers went further into the residence, a person outside the residence called out that a man had climbed out a window and was running away. Officers gave chase and were able to apprehend the male running through nearby fields. A short time after successfully catching and detaining the man, officers determined that the name initially given for him was false. He was successfully identified as the woman’s spouse and the child’s father and was found in possession of .45 grams of heroin.

At the same time, officers inside the residence located a woman who was the child’s mother. Officers questioned both individuals about their child’s whereabouts. Neither could account for how long or why the child had been left unattended. The woman appeared to be very confused and under the influence of something.

While inside the residence, officers observed several items of drug paraphernalia including several used syringes on nightstands and tables within reach of the child.

The child was placed in imminent danger and was removed from the home.

The woman, Lauren Florea, a 28-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony injury to a child, and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, manufactured, cultivated, held or delivered.

The man, Domenique Florea, a 39-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony injury to a child, resisting or obstructing, possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to an officer, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Both individuals were taken to the Bonneville County Jail.