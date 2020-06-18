Man accused of raping woman who had passed out in the back of his car

DRIGGS — Deputies arrested a Teton County man after a woman said she woke up to being raped in the back of a car on Saturday.

The woman contacted Teton County Sheriff’s deputies while at Teton Valley Hospital, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. She said that after becoming intoxicated at a party, she had 18-year-old Sage Erickson drive her to a friend’s home. During the drive, the woman said she passed out.

She woke up to the car stopping and Erickson saying the vehicle overheated. She said she didn’t think anything of it and fell asleep. Eventually, she said she woke up to Erickson raping her in the backseat with most of her clothes removed.

Erickson then said she could put her clothes on. He got back into the driver’s seat and drove her to the friend’s home, according to court documents.

When deputies spoke with Erickson, he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the woman but called it consensual.

Erickson is charged with felony rape and was booked into the Madison County Jail, which houses inmates for Teton County.

An initial appearance was held for Erickson via video on Tuesday. He was sent to pre-trial supervision and released.

A preliminary hearing for Erickson is scheduled for June 24.