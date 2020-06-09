Man arrested after police chase semi on I-15

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

On June 8, 2020, at 10:17 p.m., Idaho State Police received a report that Joseph J. Castillo, 25, of Crowley, Louisiana, was unlawfully in possession of a 2016 Peterbilt semi-tractor. Castillo was traveling northbound on I-15 at milepost 40, near Arimo.

Idaho State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop northbound on I-15, near the Inkom Port of Entry. Castillo fled from police, where he drove at approximately 80 mph, passed another semi unsafely, then continued westbound on I86 into Power County where spike strips were deployed to deflate the tires.

Castillo came to a stop westbound I-86 at milepost 38, then fled on foot through a field and into American Falls. Castillo was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Castillo was booked into the Bannock County Jail, and the charges included felony eluding, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resist and obstruct, DUI, open container, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Power County Sheriff’s Office and American Falls Police Department.