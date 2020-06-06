MEC in Pocatello announces weekend open gym hours

The following is a news release from the Mountain View Events Center in Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District has announced that the Mountain View Event Center – the MEC – will have weekend open gym hours starting Saturday, June 6. Volleyball and basketball facilities will be available on Saturdays without reservations from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is a departure from the MEC’s normal schedule of having events blocked into the facility on weekends.

“The pandemic has had a big effect on group meetings all over the country,” said Raul Cano, Executive Director of the MEC. “There’s always been a demand for more open gym hours at our facility. So we thought it would be a good thing to open it up on Saturdays, now that health guidelines allow for such activity. People are eager to play some sports again, eager to get some exercise.”

Reservations are not required in order to take advantage of the new Saturday open gym hours.

“Just show up, pay $3 per person, and have a great game of volleyball or basketball. We have some of the nicest courts in Idaho. Come have some fun,” said Cano.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of expanded open gym hours, visit the MEC’s website and check gym availability before heading to the facility. Open gym hours vary throughout the week.

The MEC is located at 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello.