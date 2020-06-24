One flown to EIRMC, another safe in two separate rescues

IDHAO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office rescued two dirt bikers during separate incidents Tuesday evening.

Deputy reports show around 6 p.m. search and rescue teams were called out after dispatchers received a 911 call from a distressed dirt biker near Red Ridge in the Palisades area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“He was tired and stuck and unable to make his way out,” the release reports.

As rescuers were en route, another 911 call came in from a dirt biker in the Heise Burns Creek area who had crashed and was losing consciousness.

The areas are over 40 miles apart on road, according to Google maps. The rescue team split into two to find and help both dirt bikers.

One group found the first man, grabbed his dirt bike and helped him hike out of the area.

The second man was found in more serious condition. He had sustained significant injuries and an air ambulance was called to fly the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The man’s identity and condition are unknown as of Wednesday morning.