Police capture runaway elk in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Early Saturday morning, several people called dispatch to report a young bull elk moving through neighborhoods on the west side of Idaho Falls near the airport.

The elk was first reported on Carmel Street, then Broadway and Grandview beginning around 6 a.m.

Officers with Idaho Falls Police Department tracked him down in the area of N. Skyline Drive and Federal Way near Fed Ex and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Officers kept an eye on the elk and contained him in the area until an Idaho Fish and Game officer could arrive.

The elk was safely tranquilized and has been released back into the wild no worse for wear from his adventure.

See the elk being released back into the wild in the video above.