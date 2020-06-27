TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
84°
broken clouds
humidity: 22%
wind: 19mph SSW
H 83 • L 82

Police capture runaway elk in Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Idaho Falls

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Officers with Idaho Falls Police Department capture elk near Idaho Falls Regional Airport Saturday morning. See the elk being released back into the wild in the video player above. Video provided by Idaho Fish and Game. | Photo courtesy Jessica Clements.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Early Saturday morning, several people called dispatch to report a young bull elk moving through neighborhoods on the west side of Idaho Falls near the airport.

The elk was first reported on Carmel Street, then Broadway and Grandview beginning around 6 a.m.

Officers with Idaho Falls Police Department tracked him down in the area of N. Skyline Drive and Federal Way near Fed Ex and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Officers kept an eye on the elk and contained him in the area until an Idaho Fish and Game officer could arrive.

The elk was safely tranquilized and has been released back into the wild no worse for wear from his adventure.

See the elk being released back into the wild in the video above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: