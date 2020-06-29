Portneuf River Vision debuts river floating map

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

If you’ve wanted to float the Portneuf River but don’t know where to start, there’s a new tool that’ll help you dip your toe in the water.

Recently, Portneuf River Vision debuted a new map that will help potential floaters navigate the river from the Portneuf Gap area (near Fort Hall Mine Road) to Centennial Park. The map highlights the different potential floats by skill level, entry and exit points, amenities along the Portneuf, and more.

“The map describes sections of the Portneuf that are good for beginners and those that require a bit more maneuvering skill,” said Jenna Dohman, Science and Environmental Technician for the City of Pocatello. “All access points have parking and are located on public property managed by the City of Pocatello, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game or the Bureau of Land Management.”

City staff will be installing two feet by three feet sign versions of the map at five river access points between the Portneuf Gap and Centennial Park. You can find the map and a printable version at river.pocatello.us/float-the-river.

Later this year, the City of Pocatello and its watershed partners will be improving access points along the Portneuf River. Recently, the Bureau of Land Management along with the City of Pocatello and U.S. Forest Services installed gravel at the parking area for the Portneuf Road access point with Bannock County set to pave the access pad in the future.

For more information, visit river.pocatello.us.