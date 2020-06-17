Repeat sex offender gets between 15 and 25 years prison time for another rape

CHALLIS — A registered sex offender will spend up to 25 years in prison after a jury convicted him of his third sex offense.

On Monday, District Judge Steven Thompson gave Travis Ray Leavitt, 35, a prison sentence of 15 to 25 years. Thompson also ordered Travis Leavitt to pay $4,045.50 in fees and fines.

In January, a jury convicted Leavitt of rape of a 17-year-old girl where the perpetrator is three or more years older.

On July 17, 2019, Leavitt, a former ranch hand, raped the victim inside the shop of a ranch in Custer County. The probable cause doesn’t give many details of the incident. It says Leavitt and the victim started kissing, which led to sex. The victim told investigators she repeatedly told Leavitt no during the rape.

“(The victim) also stated Travis told her to say nothing about what had occurred to anyone,” a deputy wrote in court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Personal and family history

This isn’t the first sex case Leavitt was involved in. As a juvenile in 2000, Leavitt was convicted of lewd conduct and placed into a juvenile corrections facility. Leavitt’s sexual misconduct continued and in 2006, Leavitt pleaded guilty to felony rape and spent 12 years in prison.

He was released from an Idaho Department of Correction prison on Sept. 20, 2018, just months before he reoffended.

Leavitt is the son of Richard A. Leavitt, who was executed by lethal injection in 2012 for the 1984 Blackfoot murder of Danette Jean Elg. A jury convicted Richard of first-degree murder after he brutally killed Elg and removed her sexual organs.

Another son of Richard Leavitt was convicted of rape in 2000 and sexual battery of teenager in 2002. He is also a registered sex offender and on parole until 2022, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.