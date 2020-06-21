Replica Liberty Bell in Boise damaged, ISP says

BOISE – The replica of the Liberty Bell in downtown Boise has been damaged, according to Idaho State Police.

A news release from ISP indicates the bell, which sits just below the front steps of the Statehouse on W. Jefferson Street, was damaged Saturday evening.

The type and cause of damage was not specified.

“As the Idaho State Police investigation is ongoing, no additional information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the news release says.