Rigby police searching for suspect involved in altercation that sent man to hospital

RIGBY — Rigby police are looking for a man who was involved in an altercation in a bar that sent one person to the hospital.

Early Friday morning officers discovered an unconscious male on Main Street outside one of the local bars. Witnesses said that two males were involved in an altercation inside the bar that lead into the street. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the individual was transported via ambulance from Dons Lounge at 158 E. Main Street, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s, heavyset, short brown hair and who frequents the bars. The suspect’s name is possibly Jeff, and he left his shirt on the scene, police say.

If you have any information on the possible identity of the suspect, call Rigby Police at (208) 745-1951.