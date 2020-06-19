Spencer canceled Independence Day celebration, so a local business is sponsoring it

SPENCER – Like many communities in eastern Idaho, Spencer decided to cancel its Independence Day celebration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now a local business is stepping in to sponsor a celebration of its own.

Spencer Grill & RV Park is hosting its first-ever Fourth of July celebration.

“People are looking for an outlet to go and do something. They’re frustrated by the decisions a lot of places have made not to do them,” owner Paul Williams tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We talked about it with the city council and just decided we’d go ahead with it.”

There will be a full day of activities beginning at 11 a.m. Local band “Roadkill” will be performing live throughout the day. The parade will start at 1 p.m.

One of the community’s older residents will be at the 100-year-old rock house north of the RV park to talk about the history of the area.

There will also be a car, truck and bike show.

“We’ll have people vote for the ‘best in show’ for the three of them and then give them a gift card for lunch or dinner,” Williams says.

Williams is hoping the car show will become an annual event.

The city’s celebration has traditionally ended with fireworks, but Williams says there will not be any fireworks this year.

“The guy that did the fireworks is kind of nervous because he’s down in Mexico and hasn’t had time to get everything set up, so he’s not going to do it,” Williams says.

The festivities will conclude at 7 p.m.

The restaurant will be serving up hot burgers, steak, pizza, nachos and other items throughout the day. Camping and fishing is still available in the surrounding area.

“I’ve got 10 or 12 spots available (at the RV park),” Williams says. “Come out, enjoy the day, have fun and relax a little bit.”

The festivities are free to everyone, but there are separate costs for food and camping.

Spencer Grill and RV Park is at 1479 N. Highway 91. Call (208) 716-4953 to reserve a spot or visit the Facebook page to learn more.