Thousands of Utahns waiting to return home as crews battle multiple fires

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Several Utah agencies were battling multiple fires Monday morning as thousands of evacuees waited to return to their homes.

Fires have threatened houses in several areas within a 24-hour span, including two in Utah County.

The Knolls Fire in Saratoga Springs has grown to an estimated 10,000 acres and is 25% contained, state and federal fire officials reported Monday through Utah Fire Info.

The fire had some light precipitation overnight, fire officials reported.

People are asked to stay clear of the fire and evacuation areas as crews continue assessing damage and hazards in the affected areas.

Evacuations are still in place for the Knolls Fire burning in Saratoga Springs, fire officials said Monday morning.

State Route 68 is also closed in the area due to downed power lines and other hazards. Officials continue to assess damage and hazards in the affected areas.

