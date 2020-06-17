Two rushed to hospital following crash on Swan Valley highway

RIRIE — A man and woman were rushed to Eastern Idaho Medical Center after a crash near Ririe Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and 130th East, according to the Idaho State Police. It involved a Saturn LS sedan and a 2014 Toyota Prius.

Police report that Shane Thompson, 60, of Rigby was driving south on 130 East in the Saturn. He failed to stop at the stop sign and while in the intersection was hit by Gina Smith, 64, of Rigby.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says Thompson was rushed by ambulance to EIRMC in serious condition. Smith was also taken to EIRMC by ambulance in stable condition. Smith and her passenger, Kieth Smith, 64, were not wearing seatbelts, according to ISP.

The Idaho State Police are investigating.