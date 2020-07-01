1 dead following motorcycle crash near Pocatello

POCATELLO – A local person is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Pocatello Sunday afternoon.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates it happened around 12 p.m. on Mink Creek Road.

Sixty-three-year-old Terry Smith of Moore was traveling eastbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. For an unknown reason, the driver veered off the right shoulder and hit a guardrail.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The victim was not wearing a helmet and died after hitting the ground.

The family has been notified.

The cause is still under investigation.