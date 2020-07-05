Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls offering swimming lessons beginning Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Swimming lessons are now open for registration and are scheduled to begin on July 6 at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, located at 149 7th Street in Idaho Falls.

Lessons will run Monday through Thursdays for two weeks throughout the summer and participants can choose from full and half class sizes. Classes are available for ages 3-13.

“We are very excited to be able to start providing some of our normally scheduled programs and offerings here at the Aquatic Center,” says Aquatic Manager Rhonda Newman. “We are really looking forward to seeing kids of all ages coming out for lessons, to compete or just to have fun again swimming here.”

The Surfers Swim Team program is also set to begin on July 6 and will run through the summer until August 14. Surfer memberships are not required for this session and the swim team program is available to swimmers ages three and over. Levels offered include “Turtle,” “Scuttle,” “Junior,” “Reef,” and “Tidal.” Practices for the swim teams will be available Monday through Thursday and participants can register for practice one to four times per week.

Registration for both the swimming lessons and the swim teams is available online. Registration can also be done over the phone at (208) 612-8519 or in person.

Due to state-wide restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only one spectator will be allowed per participant for the lessons and swim teams. For questions or additional information, visit the website or call (208) 612-8519.