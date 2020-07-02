Body of missing ISU professor found in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The body of a missing Idaho State University music professor was found in Glacier National Park Wednesday afternoon, according to KTVH.

George Calvin Adams, 77, was last seen Friday. The Pocatello man planned to hike in Glacier National Park, Ashley Lake, Sylvia Lake or in the area of North Fork that morning.

Search and Rescue crews found his vehicle Monday and his body was reportedly discovered by Two Bear Air in the Hidden Meadow area.

It’s unknown how Adams died. The investigation remains ongoing.