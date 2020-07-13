Boy rescued after crashing ATV in steep embankment

HEISE — First responders from multiple agencies rescued a 12-year-old boy Sunday after he rolled his four-wheeler in a rural area.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Issac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com the boy rolled his ATV down a steep embankment near Red Butte around 6 p.m.

After becoming trapped in the ravine, rescuers with the MCSO, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County rushed to the area.

Payne reports the boy was not seriously hurt but the rescue required first responders to use ropes to access the rugged area.

Air Idaho Rescue arrived with a medical helicopter and flew the boy to a local hospital. He’s expected to be OK.

Image courtesy Ellis Johnston via Air Idaho Rescue