Crews begin construction on 3 Blackfoot bridges

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Transportation Department will be making repairs to three bridges on Interstate 15 in Blackfoot for your safety and your mobility. Bridge repairs will begin Thursday, July 23, with plans to be completed by the end of September.

ITD will be performing concrete patchwork and sealing of the bridge decks along with other repairs under the bridges. Crews will also be asphalt paving on the bridge decks and bridge approaches.

Construction crews will begin working on the following three bridges:

W. Blackfoot Interchange (exit 93)

Bridge Street Bridge

Blackfoot River Bridge

Traffic will be temporarily shifted on I-15 to single-lane, two-way traffic starting with the northbound traffic crossing over and merging to southbound I-15 starting at milepost 89.9.

The W. Blackfoot southbound on-ramp (exit 93) will be temporarily closed to all trucks. Truck traffic will be detoured to the I-15 business loop to exit 89 directing truck traffic south towards Pocatello. Construction will span just over 5 miles.

Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be in effect and traffic will be shifted over intermittently to single-lane, two-way traffic.

Click here for current road conditions and information.

