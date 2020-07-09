Customer leaves profane note for teen waitress on mask. Then COVID closes Boise restaurant.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a column from Idaho Statesman entertainment writer Michael Deeds.

BOISE — It has been a difficult two days for Big Jud’s — actually make that an ugly two days.

And now it’s turned into almost three more depressing weeks.

As of Wednesday, the Idaho chain’s Boise location has temporarily closed at 1289 S. Protest Road.

The rough patch all started Tuesday when the longtime burger restaurant shared a story on its Facebook page about a despicable customer. Big Jud’s viral post was accompanied by a photo of a disposable mask with profanity written on it, partly blacked out.

Big Jud’s began by noting that masks are mandated citywide in Boise, including at restaurants. Big Jud’s went on to explain that it picks up the cost of offering masks to patrons who don’t have them.

Even horrible patrons.

“A family of seven leaves a note to your 19-year-old waitress on their unused mask,” Big Jud’s says.

And what is scrawled on that mask? “ ‘F$&K OFF’ written by the father with his kid’s crayon.”

“No matter your opinion on the mask mandate, we are asking future customers if they would please be KIND to our staff. They don’t deserve to be the target of your frustrations.”

Who does something like that? And with a crayon? As one of the commenters noted — there are hundreds — this is “awful.” Truly, there are no words.

The Big Jud’s post been shared more than 1,800 times. My brother in Texas even saw it and emailed me.

Great look, Boise.

In a twist of tragic irony, it gets worse for Big Jud’s.

Less than 24 hours later, the restaurant shared another piece of news.

“We have had a positive test of COVID-19 at Big Jud’s Boise and are shutting down to quarantine our whole staff for 14 days and will be reopening on July 27,” Big Jud’s writes. “We want the best for our community and while we don’t want to close, this is what we need to do for our community!”

All I know is that on July 27, we are gonna be craving a custom Big Jud’s burger.

Don’t want to wait to share your love? Big Jud’s is open in Meridian at 3030 E. Overland Road. It also has Archer and Ashton restaurants in the eastern part of the state.

Stay classy, Idaho.