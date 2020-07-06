Deputies investigating Ammon thefts

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several thefts and home burglaries in Ammon.

The burglaries happened in The Cottages subdivision off 21st Street on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies say that during the night, a person took a bike from one home before leaving it at another, where a motorcycle parked in a garage was stolen.

“At another residence, items were moved out of the garage to nearby bushes and shrubs; however, the owner was able to recover them before the suspect could apparently return to retrieve them,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said in the news release.

Investigators spoke with the homeowners and are gathering footage from home surveillance cameras. At the house were the bike was taken from a doorbell camera showed the suspect wearing jeans, a hoodie and a medical-type mask taking off with the bike.

The green, black and white Kawasaki KX450JFK motorcycle is still missing.

Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies ask anyone who might have neighborhood camera video or pictures of the suspect or motorcycle to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Anyone with information about this case or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1938, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3Tips app available for your mobile device.