District 93 working on plans for upcoming school year

IDAHO FALLS — While some schools have released their plans for the upcoming school year, Bonneville Joint School District 93 is still working to finalize theirs.

In a Facebook post published last week, D93 explained that most parents are probably wondering what the plan is for school this fall. The post says leaders have been working on their COVID-19 reopening strategy since the start of June.

“Our Plan A is to open schools as normally as possible with extra precautions that are reasonable and prudent,” the post says. “At the same time, we have to recognize that we cannot bring all students back to school and maintain an optimal six feet of physical distancing between them, so there will be a heightened level of risk to this plan.”

The post says the district has a Plan B and Plan C, but leaders are still in the process of developing and getting it approved.

The district is not ready to share details of those plans because they have not received final approval from the school board or from Eastern Idaho Public Health, according to the post. However, they did share their timetable regarding the matter.

The timeframe is listed below.

June 1-30: District leadership develops primary and alternative plans to reopen school in collaboration with Eastern Idaho Public Health

July 1-13: Solicit feedback from teachers and staff on the plans

July 13: Review plans with the Board of Trustees

July 14-24: Share plans with parents and solicit feedback

July 27 and July 31: Revise plans if necessary and make any final changes

Aug. 3: Review opening plans with school principals

Aug. 10: Share final plans with parents and students

“The District Leadership Team is looking forward to meeting with the D93 Board of Trustees to come up with a plan,” district spokesman Phil Campbell told EastIdahoNews.com. “As always, there will be lots of community input before a plan is finalized.”

Keep an eye on the district’s website and Facebook page for more information.