Firefighters deal with lightning-caused wildfires in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Lightning strikes throughout eastern Idaho resulted in several small wildfires Saturday.

The Samaria Fire ignited six miles south of Malad, and grew to about 230 acres by late Saturday night. The fire is moving south through sagebrush and slowly backing into Mine Canyon. At this time no structures are threatened.

The Chandler Fire is nine miles west of Pingree. It got up to 251 acres Saturday afternoon, but stopped growing after crews finished a dozer line around the fire. Crews are mopping up hotspots.

The Kyle Canyon Fire was a single burning tree nine miles northeast of Howe. It’s been put out. The West Bank Fire was about four miles northeast of Aberdeen. It burned 2.1 acres before it was contained and extinguished.

Federal officials remind residents to take precautions while enjoying your public lands. Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands.