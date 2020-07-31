Gas leak closes Idaho Falls road

IDAHO FALLS – A gas leak has closed a section of Bellin Road.

The leak was detected around 11 a.m. Friday. Utility work was happening in the area.

Authorities have closed Bellin Road between Pancheri Drive and Harold Drive.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas are at the leak. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says it’s a large leak, and firefighters are notifying residents to move away from the area.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.