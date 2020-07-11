Iona Historical Museum holding fundraising yard sale to mark seasonal opening

IONA — The Iona Historical Museum is opening for the season this Saturday, and they’re marking the occasion with a fundraiser that will feature a yard sale, prize drawings and entertainment.

The museum houses items and exhibits that commemorate local history, many donated by families who still live in the area. The building itself has a rich history, having been built in 1895 as a tithing house for the Bingham Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Someone purchased it and decided it should be a museum several years ago,” museum spokesperson Arlene Riding told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’ve been renovating it and getting ready for people to come since then.”

The museum held a ribbon-cutting in May of 2019.

Since then, the museum has carried out its mission to educate locals about the struggles early settlers had to face and what their lives were like.

“I think it’s important that we remember where we came from and how much easier we have life now,” Riding said. “You see the old tools and the old dishes and such that people used to have to get by with and used to get by and make a living.”

“And to remember the history so that we don’t forget what it’s cost to establish our way of living today,” she added.

While most of the artifacts the museum houses have been donated, funds are still needed to cover costs like utilities and mortgage. Therefore, the staff has organized a fundraising yard sale and prize drawings to raise some cash and celebrate its seasonal opening.

Possible prizes include:

A one-year Costco membership

An autographed print by artists Greg Olsen

A 58” smart TV

An autographed, leather-bound 10th anniversary set of “Mystborn Series” novels by local author Brandon Sanderson.

The fundraiser will also feature live musical performances and a book signing by local author Jean Schwieder. Former Iona mayor Craig Rockwood will open the proceedings with a short address.

Riding hopes the yard sale and prize drawings will get people to come out and see what the museum has to offer.

“I just would like for people to come see (the museum),” Riding said. “To appreciate the things that are in it and the works that’s gone into the museum and what it takes to maintain it. We’re just going to try to have a really fun activity and would love to have people come out and see it.”

The Iona Historical Museum “Save the Museum” event will take place Saturday, July 11 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The museum is located at 5293 Rockwood Ave. in Iona. For more information about the museum and upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.