ISP to have extra patrols on road looking for impaired drivers over 4th of July weekend

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — Idahoans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family and friends. Some celebrations will undoubtedly look different this year in response to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Members of the Idaho State Police are asking the public’s help to keep the holiday weekend safe in another important way – by keeping impaired drivers off the road.

The July Fourth holiday can be one of the deadliest of the year due to impaired driving. According to the Office of Highway Safety, over the Fourth of July holiday last year in Idaho, 36 crashes occurred due to a drunken and/or drugged driver resulting in 46 injuries and 4 deaths.

The Idaho State Police will have extra patrols out statewide looking for impaired drivers beginning Wednesday, July 1 through July 7. ISP is proud to join our partner public safety agencies and the Office of Highway Safety in the effort to keep families whole and roadways safe.

“The Fourth of July is a day to celebrate our country’s freedom. Let’s make sure if you are going to drink, have a plan to get home safely. There will be extra troopers hunting for impaired drivers. Let’s make this a safe holiday,” said Trooper Scott Bolen. Trooper Bolen patrols the Magic Valley for ISP District 4 and is an ISP Law Enforcement Liaison (LEL) to the ITD Office of Highway Safety.

Trooper Tauna Davis of ISP District 2 in Lewiston is another ISP LEL to the Office of Highway Safety, and will be part of the extra patrols in Central Idaho this weekend.

“This Fourth of July, the Idaho State Police wants to make sure the only red, white, and blue you see are the fireworks. Designate a sober driver so you don’t have to spend the night celebrating your freedom behind bars,” said Trooper Davis.

Troopers want to remind drivers that impaired driving includes more than alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving.

Steps everyone can take to prevent impaired driving:

Designate a sober driver

Make arrangements for guests to stay overnight

Offer or choose non-alcoholic beverages

Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery while taking medications.

Funding for DUI enforcement was provided by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department, through the National Highway Traffic Administration.