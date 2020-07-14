Man admits to sending letter to prosecutor saying he would kill her and her family

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Idaho.

KIMBERLY — Nathaniel Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, pleaded guilty to mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday. West was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on Jan. 14. Sentencing is set for Oct. 7, before U.S. District Judge Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

According to court records, West admitted that on Aug. 22, 2019, he knowingly sent a threatening letter through the United States Postal Service to a Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor. This prosecutor had previously prosecuted West for crimes he committed. West stated in the letter that he was going to get out of prison and kill the prosecutor and her family. West also threatened to kill a witness from a prior prosecution.

After the prosecutor received the letter, law enforcement officers interviewed West. During the interview, West confessed to sending the letter using the United States Postal Service. West claimed he sent it out of anger and that he wanted to scare the threatened parties. West sent the letter from an Idaho Department of Correction facility, where he is currently housed for other crimes.

The charge of mailing threatening communications is punishable by up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.