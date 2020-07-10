Man arrested after going on rampage with baseball bat

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities say an Idaho Falls man became enraged and attacked a woman with a baseball bat before damaging property, then promptly forgot about the entire incident.

Jason David Plaizier, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony deadly weapon enhancement and two misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property.

In interviews with police, the victim told officers that she and a male co-worker were inside a vehicle at an apartment. Plaizier allegedly pulled up behind them in a vehicle and got out with a metal bat. Court documents say Plaizier pointed at the victim, who he had had a previous relationship with, and told her to get out of the car.

Before the victim had time to react, Plaizier allegedly began hitting the car with the bat. The swings left the car with large dents, a damaged windshield and a shattered window. The man and woman quickly drove away before calling 911.

The victim said she thought Plaizier would kill her and showed officers several strange text messages of Plaizier threatening her.

While police were with the victim investigating the incident, Plaizier called the victim. In the probable cause affidavit, the officer writes Plaizier began yelling incoherently while talking about the Illuminati, the government, and the one-dollar bill. According to court documents, Plaizier said he would take the bat to the victim’s head.

“This is a full out attack on you,” Plaizier allegedly yelled.

During the call, Plaizier also mentioned he would go to the house of the man with the victim in the car. Police then began searching for Plaizier.

Hours later, the victim called 911 again to say Plaizier showed up at the man’s house and began swinging the bat again. While there, court documents indicate Plaizier shattered a window of the home and the back window of a van. By the time police arrived, Plaizier was gone.

Officers found Plaizier Wednesday night at his home, they also found a bat with glass embedded into it.

He was arrested. While in custody Plaizier said he did not use the bat to hit a car. He claimed to have been at a friend’s house the whole day. He told police he did not remember his actions or making the threatening phone call.

Plaizier appeared in court Thursday afternoon where Magistrate Judge Ryan Boyer set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22.

If convicted of felony aggravated assault Plaizier could be ordered to spend up to five years in prison. The enhancement allows a judge to increase the sentence by 15 years.