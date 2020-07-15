Man arrested after police receive report of prowler in neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested on several charges Friday after police received a call from a concerned person that a prowler was in their neighborhood.

Gregory Harris was taken into custody on an outstanding Utah felony parole violation warrant, resisting and obstructing and providing false information to a police officer.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Northeast Bonneville Street where the caller said the man was “creeping around the yard with a flashlight and looking in windows of homes,” according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

The first officer on scene noticed a side gate to a yard was open. Authorities say he heard rustling in the bushes at the neighbor’s home and yelled, “Idaho Falls Police.” A man then ran from the bushes.

“A brief foot pursuit ensued as the man attempted to evade the officer,” the news release says. “The Idaho Falls Police officer was able to overtake the suspect and a brief physical struggled ensued as the man attempted to get away.”

The officer was able to apprehend Harris and place him in handcuffs. Police say he originally lied about his identity.

Harris was arraigned Monday and is scheduled for his next court appearance on Aug. 6.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com