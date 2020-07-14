Man charged after allegedly threatening repo man with rifle

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man accused of threatening a person with a rifle last month appeared in court Friday.

Troy A. Terry, 47, is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Terry pointed his SKS rifle at a man trying to repossess a 2017 Kia Soul on June 28.

Idaho Falls Police officers arrived at First Street after reports of a man pointing a rifle at the repo man. When officers arrived, Terry said he was behind on payments for the Soul, but after working through bankruptcy court, the bank allowed him to keep the car.

As the repo man began hooking up the car, Terry said he grabbed an unloaded gun saying he would shoot the tires out of the tow truck.

The repo man told officers he began taking steps to repossess the car in February and records show the vehicle was behind 135 days on payments. The man said he’s been to the house at least 17 times and made several attempts to repossess the Soul. Many times, he reported the Terry family tried to stop him or another employee.

On June 28, the repo man said he saw the car sitting in an open garage so he backed up the tow truck and began securing the Soul to the truck. He reported the family tried closing the garage door and when that failed, Terry’s wife got into the driver’s seat and tried driving the Soul away.

“Troy then went back into the house and returned holding an SKS rifle,” an officer writes in his report.”(The repo man) told me that Troy pointed it at his chest, put his finger on the trigger, and said, ‘I’m going to F—– kill you.'”

Police located the gun as well as several loaded cartridges of ammunition and arrested him.

Terry posted $4,000 bond and is expected to enter a plea on July 27 at his district court arraignment.