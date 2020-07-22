Man in custody after family discovers him inside their home

IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after a police situation Wednesday morning in an Idaho Falls neighborhood.

It began around 7:30 a.m. when a family on Legends Circle woke up and discovered a man they did not know inside their home. They called 911 and left the house, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Officers arrived, along with a Bonneville County K9 and the Idaho Falls SWAT team. They were worried the man might be armed and he refused to come out of the house.

Police eventually entered the home and found the man hiding, according to Clements. He was uncooperative but officers were able to take him into custody.

The man’s name has not been released but EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.

Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com