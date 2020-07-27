Man thrown from vehicle after rollover crash near Fort Hall

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a rollover crash that left a man with severe injuries Sunday.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 15, near milepost 84, just north of Fort Hall.

Police reports show Jonathan M. Fielding, 37, of Shelley, was driving southbound on I-15, in a 1999 Ford F250, when he drove into the median, and the vehicle overturned across the northbound lanes, according to an ISP news release. Fielding was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Fielding was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello in critical condition. He was moved by air ambulance from Portneuf to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to his brother Devin Fielding.

Devin Fielding said his brother’s condition remains serious on Monday morning. He also wanted to thank all of the emergency responders and medical personal for their efforts on his family’s behalf.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article when more information is released.