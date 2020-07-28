Police investigating string of car burglaries in Rexburg neighborhood

REXBURG — Authorities are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred in a Rexburg neighborhood late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman says their first call came in at around 8:30 a.m. when someone discovered items missing from their car in the Arctic Willow subdivision. They received subsequent calls, and police are going through the neighborhood to check for more vehicle burglaries.

Investigators have determined that one or more suspects went into a number of unlocked cars and took anything from day planners to credit cards, Turman says.

Detectives are working to make reports and have not narrowed down the time frame of the burglaries. Police also have no suspects at this time.

“Please lock your doors,” Turman says.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008. Officers would also appreciate anyone with surveillance footage to check for any potentially suspicious behavior.