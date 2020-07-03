Police search home, suspect in custody after credit union robbery

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 2, at approximately 5 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in the Ammon Division responded to a robbery alarm at the Mountain America Credit Union on 25th East near Sunnyside Road. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a single suspect entered the credit union and demanded money before fleeing.

During this time, an employee of the credit union suffered a medical emergency that was attended to by employees, arriving deputies and Idaho Falls Fire. That employee was transported to the hospital for treatment by ambulance.

A man in handcutts on Merrett Drive Thursday evening. | Courtesy Kaylee Shackelford

Suspect and vehicle information was quickly put out to area law enforcement and a short while later, Idaho Falls Police officers located and detained the suspect at a residence near Merritt and East 16th Street in Idaho Falls. A perimeter was set around the residence and the area secured while more deputies and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

Deputies are currently searching the residence and continuing to investigate. At this time, there is no known threat to the public or suspects at large and further information will be released tomorrow.

Police on the scene at Merrett Drive Thursday evening. | Courtesy Kaylee Shackelford