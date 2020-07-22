Red Flag warning issued for Wednesday afternoon across central and eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A Red Flag warning has been issued for nearly all of central and eastern Idaho on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts that between noon and 11 p.m. thunderstorms, high winds and low humidity, will create critical fire weather conditions. Thunderstorms may ignite dry brush or grasslands, which can spread quickly under these conditions. Already burning wildfires have the potential to significantly expand during Red Flag conditions.

Eastern Idaho has already seen over a dozen fires this season, although none of them have spread beyond a few thousand acres.

Meteorologists are predicting decent-sized thunderstorms, with less than a 10% chance of rain. Additionally, wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible in proximity to the storms.

During Red Flag conditions, public burning is discouraged, particularly in rural areas.

