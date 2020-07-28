Red Flag warning issued Monday and Tuesday due to potential thunderstorms

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for nearly all of eastern and central Idaho on Monday and Tuesday due to predicted thunderstorms.

Wildfires are more likely to ignite under red flag conditions, and already burning wildfires have the potential to significantly expand. Today, the red flag warning is in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m, and on Tuesday from noon until 10 p.m.

Mostly dry thunderstorms are predicted throughout eastern Idaho. Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wildfire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources. Additionally, thunderstorms can change directions rapidly, increasing the spread of already burning fires.

Wind gusts up 30 mph are possible tonight, and gusts to 40 mph are possible Tuesday.

During red flag conditions, public burning is discouraged, particularly in rural areas.

For the latest weather forecast visit the East Idaho News weather page.