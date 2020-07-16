Rexburg to consider emergency mask ordinance Thursday

REXBURG — The city of Rexburg will consider the passage of an emergency mask ordinance tonight.

The Rexburg City Council discussed the issue at length Wednesday and scheduled another meeting for Thursday to take action on a draft ordinance.

“I feel like a mask ordinance is the least invasive, most pro-business, most ‘let’s get over this thing’ as a community that we can do,” City Councilman and Rexburg Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Mann told EastIdahoNews.com. “I feel an obligation if we can try to control the spike and get us back into normal as soon as possible.”

The council will consider and vote on implementing a public health emergency mask order at 6 p.m. The order would mandate that when in any indoor or outdoor public place, people must completely cover their nose and mouth with a cloth or similar face covering.

The city confirmed they are currently drafting the order this afternoon and will present it during the meeting.

“We need to do it for our own public health and for our economic well being,” Councilwoman Bryanna Johnson said Wednesday night. “It’s a very simple thing .. I feel like we could do something that is common sense but can still make people feel like we’re not tromping on their freedom.”

Mann pointed out the U.S. Constitution says to promote the general welfare and he believes curbing the outbreak of COVID-19 with masks is a move to do that. He argued implementing a masking ordinance would be less invasive than a seatbelt law or smoking restrictions in restaurants.

“Certainly, we all have the right to disagree,” Mann said. “I do not want another shutdown and I’m willing to make a small sacrifice to do that.”

According to the meeting’s agenda, there would be certain exemptions that will be outlined Thursday evening.

Madison County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week with a total of 87 thus far, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. As of Wednesday night, 54 of those are considered to have recovered leaving 33 active cases.

“I don’t like mandating things, but we need to have something that strongly encourages people to take care of themselves and neighbors in a situation like this,” Mayor Jerry Merill said Wednesday night. “It’s a public emergency. Sometimes we gotta take steps we don’t want to take.”

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, several Rexburg residents shared their support of a masking ordinance. Some were concerned about having thousands of students coming from around the country to Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall. Currently, the University has implemented its own mask policy, but the mandate does not extend off-campus.

Other cities in east Idaho have considered or implemented similar ordinances. Last week, the Idaho Falls City Council considered implementing a masking ordinance but opted to wait to receive guidance from EIPH before moving forward. Pocatello also discussed the issue but chose to continue the discussion before issuing a specific mandate.

So far, Driggs and Victor are the only two cities in eastern Idaho to institute mask policies. Across the state, Boise, McCall, Hailey and Ketchum have all implemented their own orders. On Tuesday, the Central District Health’s board voted to mandate the wearing of face coverings in Ada County.

You can watch Rexburg’s City Council meeting on its website.