Ronald McDonald House at EIRMC partnering with local theater for summer drive-in movie series

The following is a news release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is excited to announce its first-ever Summer Drive-In Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.

Throughout the summer, Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing Harry Potter double features for some socially distanced fun. Concessions will be available from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie. In addition to amazing sponsors, 15% of all concessions will support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

This event is a great way for the community to get out of the house while staying safe, having fun, and supporting local families in need. The first double-feature will take place on Saturday, July 11, kicking off a summer full of Harry Potter with the first two movies in the series.

Intermountain Anesthesia is the July 11 movie sponsor. Harry Potter 3 and 4 will be shown on Saturday, July 25, Harry Potter 5 and 6 will be shown on Saturday, August 15, and Harry Potter 7 parts 1 and 2 will be shown on Saturday, September 19.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Movie-goers can also receive a discount when purchasing a “Harry Potter 4-pack,” granting access to all four double features.

For those unable to attend, you can still help local families with sick children by donating here or texting the amount you want to give to (208) 261-4441.