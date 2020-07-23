Sheriff looking for info about suspect who placed explosive device on porch

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a small explosion that occurred on a resident’s porch lasts week.

Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies responded to a report of an explosion at the front door of a residence on Vision Drive. Deputies contacted person who reported it. The resident said they opened their front door and discovered a small device with a fuse that was burning.

The resident immediately shut the door and moved away, after which the device exploded and caused extensive damage to the front of the house. No one was injured by the explosion, according to a news release.

Deputies were able to collect evidence at the scene and obtain images of a male suspect from security cameras. The male suspect was wearing a hood that covered his entire head and most of his face, a T-shirt, gloves, and pants with a black belt. In the security video the suspect can be seen placing the device at the front door and lighting the fuse before walking away.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may be able to identify this suspect or who has information about this case to contact a deputy through dispatch by calling (208) 529-1200.

As with this and any other crime, you can report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org; or download the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.