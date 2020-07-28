SIPH confirms latest eastern Idaho COVID-19 death is man in his 90s

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed that eastern Idaho’s sixth COVID-19 death is a man in his 90s from Bannock County.

Prior to passing away he was hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, and he died as a result of those complications. Due to privacy laws, no other information about the man is being released.

“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said. “Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the entire state, and while the number of deaths is also rising, it is doing so at a much, slower rate. Eleven deaths were reported today across the state. The new deaths brings the statewide number to 152 COVID deaths (130 are confirmed, and 22 are probable). With the exception of two cases — all of the deaths have been among people over 50, and 84% of the deaths are among people over 70.

In eastern Idaho, we’ve had two deaths each in Bannock and Bingham counties, and one death each in Bonneville and Jefferson counties.

As of Monday afternoon, 18,694 people had been found infected with COVID-19 since mid-March, but 5,964 have now lived 30 days past infection and are considered recovered. In eastern Idaho, we have seen 1,432 cases of COVID-19 since mid-March, but only 367 are currently being monitored by either Eastern Idaho Public Health or SIPH.

Hospitalizations have also remained low. Since mid-March 750 have been hospitalized, with 224 cases requiring the ICU statewide. At the moment, there are 209 people in Idaho hospitals being treated for COVID-19, and 40 are in the ICU. Twenty-five COVID-19 patients are in eastern Idaho hospitals.

COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and our local health districts encourage everyone to practice preventive measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

For questions regarding COVID-19, call EIPH’s call center at (208) 522-0310 or toll free at (855) 533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Mon. through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or on their Facebook page.

