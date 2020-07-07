Small brush fire contained near Idaho State University

POCATELLO (KPVI) — Firefighters have contained a small brush fire that started on Red Hill near Idaho State University on Tuesday.

ISU officials say the blaze was reported at about 8:45 a.m.

Pocatello Fire Department, Pocatello Police and ISU Public Safety responded to the call quickly. Firefighters were able to get everything under control within about 45 minutes.

There was no damage to property, no injuries, and no evacuations required.

Crews are still at the scene cleaning up as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.