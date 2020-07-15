Suspect in custody after stealing and crashing vehicle

CHUBBUCK — A person is in custody after allegedly stealing a car and crashing Wednesday afternoon.

Chubbuck Police were called to the area of Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road around 12:10 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Guardian Auto Sales. The driver of the vehicle was then involved in a crash nearby.

Before officers arrived, they say the suspect took off running. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended by police in the area of 210 Circle Inn.

Authorities say everyone involved in the crash was checked at the scene but no injuries were reported. The suspect has not been identified and charges are pending.