SUV catches fire in Walmart parking lot

AMMON — An SUV caught fire in the parking lot of Walmart on Hitt Road Saturday evening.

It’s not clear what started the blaze, but witnesses say a silver Lincoln Navigator was parked at about 8:10 p.m. when it started to smoke. Not long after the front of the SUV burst into flame, destroying the front of the vehicle and damaging another nearby vehicle.

Witnesses say no one was in the vehicle at the time.

The Ammon Fire Department responded to the blaze and quickly put out the fire. An Idaho Falls ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but didn’t transport anyone. No injures were reported.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the fire department for comment and will update this if they respond.