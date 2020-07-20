This Idaho maker of organic drinks lands a contract to supply Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill says organic beverages from an Idaho company will be served beginning Tuesday in the company’s 2,600 restaurants in the United States.

The Idaho Statesman reports Tractor Beverage Co. of Coeur d’Alene will supply four flavors of noncarbonated drinks: regular and hibiscus lemonade, and mandarin and berry agua frescas. They will be served from bulk beverage dispensers. Two flavors, lemonade and black tea, will be available in glass bottles.

Each of the drinks is certified organic and non-GMO and contain no artificial flavorings or preservatives.

Chipotle did not announce prices for the drinks. The restaurant charges $2.05 for 22-ounce fountain drinks and iced tea and $2.35 for 32 ounces. Bottled drinks range from $2.45 to $3.

Terms of the contract were not released.

Tractor Beverage began in 2015. Travis Potter, who had a background in the beef and dairy industries, was approached by a friend interested in opening an organic burger restaurant. Potter suggested pairing the burgers with organic soft drinks. The restaurant didn’t pan out, but Potter ended up developing his own beverage line and founding Tractor.

Tractor supplies carbonated beverages to mostly small restaurants across the country. They have been available for a couple of years at Madre Boutique Taqueria in Boise.

“We strongly believe in removing chemicals from our food system and seek to align with others who believe in the same,” Tractor says on its website. “Real organic ingredients, when used properly and thoughtfully, provide cleaner, bolder flavor without the side effects of using chemical agents.”

Chipotle operates three restaurants in Boise and one in Meridian.

Residents of Tractor Beverages’ hometown, Coeur d’Alene, who are interested in trying the drinks will have to drive 30 miles west to Spokane to reach the nearest Chipotle.

Chipotle, based in Newport Beach, California, said it will donate 5% of profits from the sale of Tractorbeverages to support farmers.

“We make an extra effort to partner with farmers, ranchers and other suppliers whose practices emphasize quality and responsibility,” Chipotle said in a news release.