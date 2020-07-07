Three rushed to hospital after train and car collide near Fort Hall

FORT HALL — Three people were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center after a car collided with a train in Fort Hall Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sheepskin Road near U.S. Highway 91. As the car carrying a man and two women crossed the tracks, it collided with the Union Pacific freight train, according to a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes news release.

An air ambulance flew one woman to Portneuf Medical Center. Ground ambulances drove the other two to the hospital.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the car was badly damaged and one person in the car needed CPR.

Authorities closed a section of US 91 between Agency Road and Sheepskin Road.

The Fort Hall Police are the lead agency on the investigation and have called in the Idaho State Police to help with a crash reconstruction. The FBI, Fort Hall Fish & Game, and an investigator from the Union Pacific Police Department are assisting.

The names of those involved have not been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.