Traffic slowdown in Idaho Falls due to US 26 crash

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and North 25th East, northeast of Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and involved an SUV and a car, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, but injuries were minor and no one was taken to the hospital.

The crash has caused some traffic backup on US 26.

