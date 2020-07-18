Want to get married tonight? This woman wants to host the ceremony

RIGBY — Do you want to get married tonight?

That’s a question one Rigby woman is hoping someone will be able to answer for her in the next few hours. Kristy Kirkpatrick has been planning a wedding in her backyard for months, but at the last minute, things changed and the wedding won’t be happening.

But everything is already set up and ready to go — food, decorations, cake, justice of the peace — literally everything but a few photos and a bride and groom.

So if you were planning to get married soon, Kirkpatrick is hoping you might be willing to come and use all of her hard work. She’s offering the entire event at a major discount.

“I spent just shy of $3,000, but I’m charging $700 for anyone who will come tonight,” Kirkpatrick says. “I have an officiant who will be here at 7:00 p.m..”

Kirkpatrick says she has enough seating for about 70 people. The yard is all decked out with rustic decorations, centerpieces, party favors, boutonniere, bouquet, music, honeymoon fund box, guest book and frame for guests to sign, and even a three-layered cake.

Kirkpatrick says the initials on the cake will be removed. | Courtesy Amber Price, Caking with Amber

Dinner is provided by Broulim’s and includes pulled pork, potato salad, macaroni salad, Jungle Juice (an alcoholic fruit drink), lemonade, bottled water, along with plates, cups and all the utensils.

“It’s very pretty,” says Kirkpatrick. “It’s all set up with twinkle lights and the arch.”

Kirkpatrick posted photos of her setup on Facebook earlier Saturday. One of the biggest comments she’s gotten from people has to do with the marriage license and having it before the wedding.

“You can actually do the wedding, and if you get the marriage license next week, he (the officiant) can sign it. So it is possible (to get married without it),” she says.

She spent three months planning for this night, and she’s hoping someone will take her up on the offer so it doesn’t go to waste.

“It took a lot of work from me and it’s really beautiful. I made most of the centerpieces. We’ve got a set up for dancing afterward. I don’t have a timeframe when they have to leave, though I’d prefer to not make it an all-nighter,” Kirkpatrick says.

If you’re interested in getting married, call Kirkpatrick directly at (208) 206-4805.